Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra Lee Furness Couple Up for 'Freak Show' Premiere in NYC

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra Lee Furness hit the red carpet for the premiere of Freak Show on Wednesday night (January 10) at the Cinema Society at Landmark Sunshine Cinema in New York City.

The 49-year-old The Greatest Showman actor looked handsome in a black leather jacket while his 62-year-old wife stayed warm in a chic fur-lined jacket for the event.

Over the weekend, Hugh suited up for the 2018 Golden Globes in Los Angeles before jetting back to New York City.

Hugh then took to Instagram to share a video of himself enjoying the snowy weather back on the east coast!