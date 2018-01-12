Top Stories
Fri, 12 January 2018 at 8:57 am

BBC Reveals Sound of 2018 Winners List - Find Out Who Won!

BBC Music revealed their annual The Sound Of… list for 2018!

21-year-old “Strangers” Norwegian singer Sigrid tops the Sound of 2018 list this year.

“It’s a huge honour. I don’t know how to explain it,” she said of the accolade.

The list, which first launched in 2003, puts the spotlight on rising, not yet well known artists who have traditionally gone to become huge stars after winning the title, including Adele, Ellie Goulding, Frank Ocean and Haim. Nominees could not have had a UK top 10 single or album.

The judging panel included former Sound Of… nominees like Ellie, Olly Alexander of Years & Years and Stormzy.

Check out the top five acts to know in 2018 below!

1. Sigrid
2. Rex Orange County
3. IAMDDB
4. Khalid
5. Pale Waves
Photos: Getty Images
