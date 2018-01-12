Top Stories
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Ryan Reynolds &amp; Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Jennifer Hudson's Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 7:13 pm

Kylie Jenner Isn't In Labor Despite Rumors Circulating Online

Kylie Jenner is not in labor, despite rumors circulating online.

Reports surfaced on Friday (January 12) that the 20-year-old reality star had checked into Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the rumors are not true and Kylie isn’t due this month nor has she gone into premature labor.

The rumors were also fueled by a photo posted by Kylie‘s boyfriend Travis Scott that read “make it home to ya one way or another” but it turns out it was an old picture.

Additionally, Kylie‘s older sister Khloe was spotted jetting out of LA earlier in the day, which would be unlikely if Kylie was actually in labor.

