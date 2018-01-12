Top Stories
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Ryan Reynolds &amp; Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Ryan Reynolds & Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Jennifer Hudson's Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Jennifer Hudson's Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 3:07 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio in Talks to Star in Quentin Tarantino Movie About Charles Manson!

Leonardo DiCaprio in Talks to Star in Quentin Tarantino Movie About Charles Manson!

Leonardo DiCaprio might be involved in Quentin Tarantino‘s new movie about Charles Manson!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

The 43-year-old actor may be uniting with his Django Unchained collaborator for the upcoming movie, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Although the specific plot details are still being kept under tight wraps, the movie is reportedly set in 1969, and in some way involves Charles and the murder of Sharon Tate.

Sony picked up the rights to the movie after a studio bidding war, and it is set to hit theaters on August 9, 2019 – the 50th anniversary of the murders of Sharon and her friends by the Manson cult followers.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Leonardo DiCaprio, Quentin Tarantino

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bella Thorne is getting slammed over her insensitive tweets about the Montecito mudslides - TMZ
  • A Disney character is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan McCain slams Megyn Kelly for saying fat-shaming works - TooFab
  • Tonya Harding's mom is speaking out against her portrayal in I, Tonya - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Lucy Hale getting married? - Just Jared Jr
 
Newer Comments  
  • Ram

    hitting theatres the anniversary of the deaths…? thats so messed up. I dont expect much self-awareness tho about that on tarantino & dicaprio’s part (not like they care). also leo, nobody born after 2000 thinks your beardings are real, do your truth a favor and come out.

  • Carol

    I had a ménage w/ Leo once ( OK more than once …. lol but didn’t matter at this topic) and he didn’t even touch the other guy dick. So you’re wrong. You’re either a fat old woman or a ugly gay ( who didn’t have sex in a long time ) . And
    nobody born after 2000 have nice though about you rat ! You’re what we call loser.
    Btw millennials ❤ Leo and date him lol 😌

    https://images.sex.com/images/pinporn/2015/05/08/620/11822394.gif

  • Carol

    Real @also left…. lol that’s insane

  • commonsense

    Hollywood reporter says he’s already signed on to be in the movie

    https://instagram.com/p/Bd3LWIGhPxU/

  • Carol

    There’s no point a place to personal info and another to movies ahaha . That’s pathetic

  • Dis gonna be gud

    FUCK YES!
    https://media1.tenor.com/images/94dac8f33fea8a9e9c92a42b18ca46ac/tenor.gif?itemid=5372593

    The movie releasing on the 50th anniversary of the murders is messed up. Glad we finally can look forward to a new Leo movie tho.

  • Galaxy Girl

    Watch him star as some good-guy role and not play Manson. That would be hilarious, I can actually see Leo having a hidden evil side no one knows about, he should express that. 🔪🔪🔪🔪🔪

    Otherwise he’s just playing another fake pretty boy. I hope to see some raw murder scene and Leo get real. whew…. it’s been a while since some good news has come out. I’m really pumped about this.

  • pppf

    LOL. It’s about damn time. Two-three years between movies is too long. It’s looks like they will be filming in California so at least he will be close to home.

  • Galaxy Girl

    That is messed up.

  • lorelai

    Guess he will play the detective who investigates the murders.

  • pitta

    DiCaprio will not play Charles Manson, however. While the plot has been tightly guarded, Variety reports that DiCaprio will play “an aging, out-of-work actor.” Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are being eyed for separate roles, perhaps one of them Manson.
    https://www.maxim.com/entertainment/leonardo-dicaprio-quentin-tarantino-charles-manson-movie-2018-1

  • pitta

    Nope, aging out of work actor.

  • Galaxy Girl

    OH my God, you have got to be kidding… hopefully it changes, this is just not the best idea.

  • pppf

    I would like to see Brad Pitt, but I think Brad Pitt is too tall for Manson. I do think Cruise is a good actor even though he is crazy af.

  • Dis gonna be gud

    It’s very tacky. The crime scene photos inside of Sharon Tate’s house will forever be haunting.

  • Dis gonna be gud

    He’s now at the point where he’s playing the aging roles.

  • Galaxy Girl

    Why in the world would they even consider doing that? It’s pretty disgusting.

  • pppf

    Well, I’m sure that Sharon Tate’s sister will make a big deal about it if it is a concern to her family since she made no bones about the fact that JLaw was too ugly to play Sharon. Tarentino is always pushing boundaries.

  • Galaxy Girl

    Really, I don’t even care to see him in it if this is the case. He should just step down to soap opera’s or a grocery store bagger. I’m shocked and pretty upset that he’s taking a paycheck role, if so.

  • Galaxy Girl

    That’s not pushing boundaries. It makes him look bad, jmo.

  • Dis gonna be gud

    I read that Pitt will be unable to star in this due to scheduling. It sounds like Cruise is next in line. I was reading Pacino is also being considered for a role too. Would be really interesting to see them act opposite Leo.

  • Dis gonna be gud

    I think we should wait until we learn more about this project. I don’t believe Tarantino would write a crappy role for Leo of all people.

  • girl93

    Jlaw is not pretty as Sharon Tate, I think Tarantino should pick someone better.

  • commonsense

    I think he’s trying to get Margot Robbie to play Sharon Tate.

  • commonsense

    It sounds like it may be an original screenplay written around the Manson killings.

  • Galaxy Girl

    I was thinking more along the lines that Leo needed to work again so he decided to take a small part in something that won’t involve much energy. I just know he has those killing vibes in him.. we’ve never really seen a role like that, so I was hoping for it.

  • pppf

    The script will be interesting. Will they play in scenes together or not? Tarantino’s films are always unpredictable. Definitely interesting to see Cruise up against Leo.

  • also…

    Leo rises ….

    The two main roles are an aging TV actor (Leo’s part) who is trying to get into the movie business and his stunt double who is looking for the same thing. Rumor is Tom Cruise is wanted for the stunt double part. Also Pacino might have a part in this.

    Justin Kroll
    ✔@krolljvar
    Sources now telling me that QT is also courting Al Pacino for a supporting role in the pic. Unknown Pacino’s interest compared to Leo, Cruise and Robbie but insiders do say the director personally wrote a role for the screen legend.

  • Dis gonna be gud

    Exactly. They should change it.

  • Dis gonna be gud

    Sharon Tate was so beautiful.

  • McAwesome

    Kind of relieved that it says TV actor. My first thought was Polanski (but he already had movie roles earlier)

  • Galaxy Girl

    I wouldn’t say Leo rises…. yet. I still think he will get the main role of Manson, but it would be super weird to see him star with Margot again, so soon.

  • Dis gonna be gud

    Yeah that’s what it sounds like. I wonder if Manson will even be in the movie that much.

  • also…

    This is not a manson movie. It was already confirmed. the manson murders are just a backdrop to the story.

  • Dis gonna be gud

    I get where you’re coming from. Leo is really good at playing evil characters. This is why I hope The Devil in the White City will still happen.

  • Galaxy Girl

    Can you give me an example of what you are talking about?

  • Dis gonna be gud

    I keep reading it will have a similar narrative to Pulp Fiction.

  • also…

    It would be like calling Inglorious Basterds a Hitler movie. its not. Hitler had 2 scenes in that movie.

  • Galaxy Girl

    Haven’t seen it but I think I get what your saying.

  • pppf

    I don’t think that at all. I think he’s waited this long for the right role after his Oscar win. He knows the majority of his work has been high quality bodies of work. There seems to be a lot of bad pieces of work done by actors and actresses after winning an Oscar. They are offered tons of work, then they start putting out terrible movies. In fact after Matthew McCoughney won his Oscar, the only thing I have seen him in is driving around in Buick commercials.

    I think Leo is super picky and will only work with certain Directors and wants to make sure his work stays high quality, even it means years between films. I think he is afraid of a misstep after his Oscar win. It’s not like he took two years off and was really productive with those two years raising a family or doing mission work. He did the same old Leo stuff.

  • also…

    pretty much. I trust Leo lol

  • Galaxy Girl

    Well yes, that is a possibility. IMO he should just do whatever role as long as he likes it. I actually thought he’d be a good joker, but since he’s snippy and his roles need to tip top, I can see him waiting. Life rolls by so fast he’s aging, I don’t know why he picks the roles he does even after winning an Oscar, does it matter if he plays one role that is not some magnificent piece of work and just decides to have fun with it. It just seems like it’s about image or paycheck.

  • Galaxy Girl

    for what?? lol

  • also…

    to make the right film choices. He rarely misses

  • Galaxy Girl

    They’re times when it’s okay though to just do a film to have fun and enjoy it though. I just think his perfectionism could be sucking the life out. But he will remain tootsy to the public. Anyway it’s not a big deal, just conversing on why he, even at an older age doesn’t lighten up on his career choices. He’s made millions, have some fun with it.

  • pppf

    Got to agree with @also. He’s often referred to as one of the best by many in the industry. I think he wants to guarantee his legacy as one of the best actors of all times by choosing the correct roles, not just for the money or something to keep him busy. I don’t think, nor do I think, he should do a Super Hero film. Those films have gotten way out of control and are a dime a dozen now a days . Many actors have played the joker throughout the years. I just don’t see him wanting to go down that road. I could be wrong.

  • Galaxy Girl

    He plays all these mostly serious roles it seems, so that is what will insure his legacy? Robin Williams is a legacy.. I guess it just seems like trying something different for a change would be refreshing. Not saying to ruin his legacy. I guess I was just excited about seeing him play Manson, so I’m now contemplating his career. Anyway, hope it’s interesting.

  • commonsense

    It’s like I said below – it’s a screenplay written around the Manson killings but the movie will not be based on the Manson killings.

  • commonsense

    Wouldn’t he be too old to play Holmes now?

  • also…

    Justin Kroll✔@krolljvar
    On the Cruise and Pitt front, hearing Pitt has already moved on due to scheduling, so its Cruise if he wants it

 
Newer Comments  