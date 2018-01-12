Leonardo DiCaprio in Talks to Star in Quentin Tarantino Movie About Charles Manson!

Leonardo DiCaprio might be involved in Quentin Tarantino‘s new movie about Charles Manson!

The 43-year-old actor may be uniting with his Django Unchained collaborator for the upcoming movie, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Although the specific plot details are still being kept under tight wraps, the movie is reportedly set in 1969, and in some way involves Charles and the murder of Sharon Tate.

Sony picked up the rights to the movie after a studio bidding war, and it is set to hit theaters on August 9, 2019 – the 50th anniversary of the murders of Sharon and her friends by the Manson cult followers.