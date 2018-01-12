Liam Payne Wishes 'Your Song' Was His Instead of Rita Ora's!

Can you imagine if Liam Payne recorded Rita Ora‘s “Your Song” instead?

The 24-year-old “Strip That Down” singer confessed that he wishes it really did happen that way while the duo made various radio appearances on Friday (January 12) in London, England.

Rita rocked a furry brown and black Fendi bomber jacket, pink leather skirt, striped ankle socks, and metallic heels, while her “For You” duet partner looked sharp in a dark blue shirt, matching jeans, and a long brown coat.

They visited KISS FM at Bauer Radio and BBC Radio 1 that day, and recently, Capital London, where Liam revealed that he really wanted Ed Sheeran to write “Your Song” for him.

Rita responded by jokingly pointing and laugh in his face. LOL.

