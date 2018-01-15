Top Stories
Kris Jenner Worries About People Exploiting Kylie Jenner's 'Certain Situation'

Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018

Zayn Malik May Have Tattooed Gigi Hadid's Eyes on His Chest

Gigi Hadid posted a video of Zayn Malik shirtless on her Instagram, and fans have noticed something big about the post.

It appears as if Zayn has a tattoo of eyes on his chest – and those eyes look a lot like Gigi‘s!

Fans speculated in the comments of the post that the tattoo could be of his girlfriend’s eyes.

“Is it just me or does Zayn look like he got a [new] tattoo, if you look closely they look like Gigi‘s eye’s right??!!??,” one fan posted. Another wrote, “You see those eyes on his chest? It’s gigi’s”

  • Casey C

    there’s a good choice he’ll never regret later…yikes

  • ali

    cause his tattoo of perrie worked out real well. what an idiot.