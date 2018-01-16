Jane Fonda Recently Had Cancer Removed from Her Lip

Jane Fonda speaks with a bandage on her lip while attending a panel at the Build Series on Monday afternoon (January 15) in New York City.

The legendary actress was joined by Lily Tomlin to promote the upcoming season of their Netflix series Grace and Frankie.

Jane explained to the crowd that she recently had cancer removed from her lip, but that it hasn’t fully healed yet.

“I just want to explain the bandage. I just had a cancer taken from my lip,” Jane told the audience. “I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it’s fine. I just want to explain it. I don’t normally go around like this.”