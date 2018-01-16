Victoria Justice & Georgie Flores Watch 'Love, Simon' at Just Jared's Special Screening!

Victoria Justice, Georgie Flores, and “Coping” singer Frankie walk the red carpet at JustJared.com‘s special screening of Love, Simon on Sunday (January 14) at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

Victoria was joined at the screening by her Eye Candy co-star Harvey Guillen while Georgie hung out with her Famous in Love co-star Charlie DePew and friends Chaley Rose, Katelyn Tarver, Hannah Kasulka, and Brooke Vallone.

Also in attendance at the screening were Zelda Williams and model Derek Chadwick.

The film’s star Nick Robinson and director Greg Berlanti did a Q&A after the screening and our editor-in-chief Jared Eng was the moderator. Make sure to see the movie when it hits theaters on March 16!