Bella Hadid Goes Braless in Semi-Sheer Dress & Two-Tone Suit Jacket

Bella Hadid kept it trendy while heading out of her hotel today!

The 21-year-old model was spotted leaving Le Royal Monceau Raffles and stopping by the Heron Preston show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday (January 17) in Paris, France.

She sported a two-tone suit jacket over a semi-sheer dress adorned with crystals.

Bella also wore sheer tights with socks, white sneakers, a buckle belt, tiny pink-tinted shades, and large hoop earrings.

FYI: Bella is wearing a Heron Preston suit jacket, dress, and socks, and Balenciaga sneakers.