Top Stories
Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 6:37 pm

Bella Hadid Goes Braless in Semi-Sheer Dress & Two-Tone Suit Jacket

Bella Hadid Goes Braless in Semi-Sheer Dress & Two-Tone Suit Jacket

Bella Hadid kept it trendy while heading out of her hotel today!

The 21-year-old model was spotted leaving Le Royal Monceau Raffles and stopping by the Heron Preston show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday (January 17) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

She sported a two-tone suit jacket over a semi-sheer dress adorned with crystals.

Bella also wore sheer tights with socks, white sneakers, a buckle belt, tiny pink-tinted shades, and large hoop earrings.

ICYMI, see photos of Bella strutting the runway for Dsquared2 during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter over the weekend in Milan, Italy.

FYI: Bella is wearing a Heron Preston suit jacket, dress, and socks, and Balenciaga sneakers.
Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid goes bralass in a sheer top and two tone suit jacket 01
bella hadid goes bralass in a sheer top and two tone suit jacket 02
bella hadid goes bralass in a sheer top and two tone suit jacket 03
bella hadid goes bralass in a sheer top and two tone suit jacket 04
bella hadid goes bralass in a sheer top and two tone suit jacket 05
bella hadid goes bralass in a sheer top and two tone suit jacket 06
bella hadid goes bralass in a sheer top and two tone suit jacket 07
bella hadid goes bralass in a sheer top and two tone suit jacket 08

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, WENN
Posted to: Bella Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Zooey Deschanel's busy schedule is keeping her from appearing in court - TMZ
  • Trevor Jackson just landed a major new movie role - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer insinuates one of her RHOBH co-stars has a drinking problem - TooFab
  • The FCC's net neutrality repeal is being challenged in court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron had a mini Liv & Maddie reunion! - Just Jared Jr
  • Amairany

    She, her sister and the Jenner have so much money, and are in the world of fashion (for the merit of their families), but still dress terrible.

  • namers

    What passes for ‘fashion;’ she looks ridiculous.

  • moody

    she’s gross. we’ve seen your tits about a hundred times. no talent nepotism model. pig

  • moody

    she’s a pig

  • moody

    because they are nepotism models and know nothing about fashion