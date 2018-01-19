Top Stories
Fri, 19 January 2018 at 7:27 pm

Tom Petty's Death Ruled An Accidental Overdose

Tom Petty's Death Ruled An Accidental Overdose

Tom Petty‘s official cause of death has been revealed.

According to his family, the 66-year-old musician passed away following an accidental drug overdose.

“Our family sat together this morning with the Medical Examiner – Coroner’s office and we were informed of their final analysis that Tom Petty passed away due to an accidental drug overdose as a result of taking a variety of medications,” the family wrote in a Facebook post.

The overdose came as a result of taking a variety of medications to manage pain stemming from emphysema, knee problems and a badly fractured hip.

The family added, “On the day he died he was informed his hip had graduated to a full on break and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his over use of medication.”

Tom passed away back in October when his family took him off life support after he suffered from cardiac arrest.

The cause of his death had previously been a mystery as it was listed as “deferred” on his death certificate.

Tom‘s family and friends continue to be in our thoughts during this difficult time.

