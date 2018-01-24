Kim Raver Returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' This Season!

Kim Raver will be reprising her role as Dr. Teddy Altman on Grey’s Anatomy later this season!

TV Line reports that she will return for a “multi-episode arc.”

Kim‘s character also returned earlier this season to help Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) during a storyline involving his sister, played by Abigail Spencer.

In addition to appearing on Grey’s later this season, Kim also has a recurring role on the ABC drama Designated Survivor.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available about Kim‘s new episodes!