The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Breaks Silence After Ex Girlfriend Publicly Accuses Him of Cheating

'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

Wed, 24 January 2018 at 11:31 am

Kim Raver Returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' This Season!

Kim Raver Returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' This Season!

Kim Raver will be reprising her role as Dr. Teddy Altman on Grey’s Anatomy later this season!

TV Line reports that she will return for a “multi-episode arc.”

Kim‘s character also returned earlier this season to help Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) during a storyline involving his sister, played by Abigail Spencer.

In addition to appearing on Grey’s later this season, Kim also has a recurring role on the ABC drama Designated Survivor.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available about Kim‘s new episodes!
Photos: ABC
