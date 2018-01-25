Top Stories
Thu, 25 January 2018 at 2:24 am

Christina Aguilera Gets Glam While Out in West Hollywood!

Christina Aguilera Gets Glam While Out in West Hollywood!

Walk, turn, pose, stop, give ‘em what you got, Christina Aguilera!

The 37-year-old Bionic pop icon was spotted out and about and looking glam at Craig’s on Wednesday evening (January 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Christina looked fierce and fabulous as ever in an oversized blazer and pinstripe jumper during her night out.

The “Red Hot Kinda Love” singer has plenty to be excited about: she’ll be appearing in the upcoming Lip Sync Battle on Thursday (January 25), in which Erika Jayne and Taye Diggs pay tribute to her discography with some major renditions of her classic hits!
Photos: BACKGRID
  • cafeast

    Her new face makes her look like Lala Kent.

  • moody

    Looks like someone bought herself a whole new face and WTF is hanging off her ears?