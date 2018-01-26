Top Stories
Fri, 26 January 2018 at 4:00 am

Paris Hilton Cozies Up to Chris Zylka While Jetting Out of LAX

Paris Hilton cozies up to fiance Chris Zylka as they make their way to their flight out of LAX Airport on Wednesday afternoon (January 24) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old businesswoman and DJ looked super chic in pink maxi dress while flaunting her massive engagement ring.

Once she arrived in Qatar, Paris took to Instagram to share a video of the super over the top arrival ceremony the hotel set up for her.

10+ pictures inside of Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka making their way through the airport….
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton

  • Hattie McDish

    Does Mr Paris Hilton have a job or is he just going to accompany her on her travels?

  • Stephanie


  • gwen

    I didn’t think she rated that kind of attention anymore.