Taryn Manning Clarifies Comments About $200 SAG Awards Dress

Reese Witherspoon Doesn't Seem to Notice Dustin Hoffman Outside the Spa!

Brie Larson Gets Into Her Superhero Costume as 'Captain Marvel'

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Sat, 27 January 2018 at 11:07 am

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Couple Up at Pre-Grammys Party!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Couple Up at Pre-Grammys Party!

Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner head home after a party on Friday night (January 26) in New York City.

The engaged couple attending Republic Records’ celebration of the 2018 Grammy Awards, which was held in partnership with Cadillac, Ciroc, and Barclays Center at Cadillac House.

Joe and Sophie have yet to make an official appearance together on the red carpet, but we hope to see them together at the Grammys on Sunday night!

Earlier in the evening, Joe joined his brothers to attend the John Varvatos event in the Big Apple.
Photos: Getty, Backgrid
