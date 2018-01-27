Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Couple Up at Pre-Grammys Party!

Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner head home after a party on Friday night (January 26) in New York City.

The engaged couple attending Republic Records’ celebration of the 2018 Grammy Awards, which was held in partnership with Cadillac, Ciroc, and Barclays Center at Cadillac House.

Joe and Sophie have yet to make an official appearance together on the red carpet, but we hope to see them together at the Grammys on Sunday night!

Earlier in the evening, Joe joined his brothers to attend the John Varvatos event in the Big Apple.