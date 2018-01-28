Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Throws Major Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

2018 Grammys Performers & Presenters List - Full Lineup Revealed!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Can't Stop Smiling at Clive Davis' Grammys Party (Photos)

Donald Trump Says He Is Not a Feminist

Sun, 28 January 2018 at 8:48 am

Kendall Jenner Throws Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie

Kendall Jenner threw some shade at Scott Disick and his current girlfriend Sofia Richie on Instagram.

It started when a Scott fan account posted a photo of him with Sofia, 19, and his son Reign, 3, in a car together.

Kendall responded in the comments of the fan account photo and wrote, “Awww scott and his kids,” with a laughing emoji.

Scott, 34, was previously in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall‘s older sister.

See the screen shots of what Kendall wrote on Instagram in the gallery…
  • Lisa

    That’s funny but she really can’t talk. She has one sister (Kylie) who dated a guy who had a kid when she was 17 years old and another sister (Kourtney) who is currently dating a guy with the exact same age gap as Scott and Sofia. Kourtney should get just as much crap for that as Scott.

  • Blake

    lmao you ass is not much older than her, besides kourtney is dating a kid too, isnt she.

  • wearing

    I don’t like any of them, but for once i agree with her! 19 year olds shouldn’t be in relationships with old ass men with kids. That’s some daddy issues right there.