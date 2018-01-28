Kendall Jenner Throws Shade at Scott Disick's Relationship with Sofia Richie
Kendall Jenner threw some shade at Scott Disick and his current girlfriend Sofia Richie on Instagram.
It started when a Scott fan account posted a photo of him with Sofia, 19, and his son Reign, 3, in a car together.
Kendall responded in the comments of the fan account photo and wrote, “Awww scott and his kids,” with a laughing emoji.
Scott, 34, was previously in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall‘s older sister.
See the screen shots of what Kendall wrote on Instagram in the gallery…