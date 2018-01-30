Top Stories
Tue, 30 January 2018 at 1:03 am

Anna Kournikova Shows Off Post-Baby Body During Gym Session!

Anna Kournikova Shows Off Post-Baby Body During Gym Session!

Anna Kournikova just gave birth a month ago and already looks incredible!

The 36-year-old tennis superstar and longtime love Enrique Iglesias welcomed twins last month and Anna is starting to hit the gym again.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Kournikova

Anna took to her Instagram to share a video from a recent workout session and her moves are pretty impressive.

“#monday #backatit 💪🏻,” Anna captioned a video taken by her wellness coach Ashley Peeler.

Make sure to also check out the adorable photos of Lucy and Nicholas Iglesias she recently shared!

Check out Anna‘s entire workout video below…
Photos: Getty
