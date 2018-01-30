Top Stories
Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Sam Smith &amp; Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

'Glee' Cast &amp; Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

'Glee' Cast & Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

Tue, 30 January 2018 at 9:08 pm

Georgina Chapman Cancels Marchesa NY Fashion Show Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Cancels Marchesa NY Fashion Show Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Marchesa will not be showing at 2018 New York Fashion Week February in the midst of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The brand’s designer Georgina Chapman – the estranged wife of the disgraced 65-year-old Hollywood producer – has decided not to show during NYFW for the first time in over 10 years, People reports.

Marchesa – which Georgina launched in 2004 – did announce that despite not presenting at NYFW, they will be debut their new line in a different format.

After the sexual assault allegations started pouring out, Georgina filed for divorce from Harvey back in October and has stayed out of the spotlight completely since then.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week February, Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger just sold a car for $2.5 million - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal says it's been the worst year of her life - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars says his cocaine arrest changed his life - TooFab
  • Production of Blake Lively's upcoming movie has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got the sweetest birthday gift from her boyfriend Levi Meaden - Just Jared Jr