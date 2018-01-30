Georgina Chapman Cancels Marchesa NY Fashion Show Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Marchesa will not be showing at 2018 New York Fashion Week February in the midst of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
The brand’s designer Georgina Chapman – the estranged wife of the disgraced 65-year-old Hollywood producer – has decided not to show during NYFW for the first time in over 10 years, People reports.
Marchesa – which Georgina launched in 2004 – did announce that despite not presenting at NYFW, they will be debut their new line in a different format.
After the sexual assault allegations started pouring out, Georgina filed for divorce from Harvey back in October and has stayed out of the spotlight completely since then.