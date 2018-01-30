Tue, 30 January 2018 at 6:57 pm
Gigi Hadid Rocks a Red Outfit While Out & About in NYC!
Gigi Hadid looks hot in red!
The 22-year-old fashion model was spotted in an all-red outfit in the East Village on Tuesday (January 30) in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid
Gigi wore Dr. Martens boots and a red sweatsuit while heading out in the city. She was also seen making a funny mistake and accidentally getting into the wrong Uber car before making a call.
Her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, was spotted on the same day walking out of a recording studio – with a lightsaber!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BACKGRID, SplashNewsOnline Posted to: Gigi Hadid
Sponsored Links by ZergNet