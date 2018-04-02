Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 7:47 pm

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Supportive Friends at 'A Quiet Place' Premiere!

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Supportive Friends at 'A Quiet Place' Premiere!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walk the red carpet at the premiere of the new horror thriller A Quiet Place on Monday night (April 2) at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City.

The married couple stepped out to support their friends Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who star in the new movie. Just a week and a half ago, they hung out with the couple at another premiere!

Ryan took to social media over the weekend to respond to rumors that he and Blake were having troubles in their marriage and he used his own signature humor.

FYI: Blake is wearing a Chanel dress and bag, Balenciaga shoes, Ofira earrings and bangles, Lorraine Schwartz rings, and Olivia Diamonds bracelets.

