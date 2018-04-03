Top Stories
Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Michael Fassbender Goes Shirtless, Kisses Alicia Vikander on Vacation in Mexico!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 4:50 pm

Active Shooter, Casualties Reported at YouTube Headquarters in California

Active Shooter, Casualties Reported at YouTube Headquarters in California

A female shooter opened fire on Tuesday (April 3) at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, Calif.

Police confirmed the news in a press conference later that day. At least four victims have sustained injuries.

“A number of patients with gunshot wounds” were transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, according to the hospital’s chief communications officer Brent Andrew.

No patients were “dead on arrival” according to The Hollywood Reporter, but fatalities were reportedly involved. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police also confirmed.

The shooting reportedly appears to have happened in an outdoor cafe on the grounds of the facility.

This story is still developing…
Photos: YouTube
