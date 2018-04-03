Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 1:14 am

Dwayne Johnson Has a Major Crush on Frances McDormand (Video)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he wants to marry Frances McDormand!

The 45-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his upcoming movie Rampage in the episode airing on Tuesday (April 3).

Dwayne also talked about his 16-year-old daughter Simone‘s experience serving as the 2018 Golden Globes Ambassador.

“One of their many jobs … is to usher the winners off stage,” Dwayne shared, going on to tell a story about Frances winning Best Actress at the show.

“I love Frances as we all do,” he told Ellen. “She goes up to speak, and right before she speaks, she turns around and walks to the back of the stage and shakes Simone‘s hand out of the blue. It just blew me away, ’cause no one did that.”

“[Frances] had the awareness to do that to my 16-year-old daughter,” he added. “She thanked everyone and turned around, thanked her. She gave her speech, now as she’s walking off, Frances grabs Simone‘s hand, and she has the Globe in this hand, she has Simone‘s hand in this hand, she kisses Simone‘s hand, and I was like Jesus. … So beautiful of her. I’ve been meaning to call her and tell her but now that I’m here, I gotta tell you, Ellen, I got a little crush on Frances.”

“We’re gonna have to exchange numbers because just between you and I – I know nobody else is watching – we’re gonna get married. It’s not gonna be weird, Lauren‘s down with it.”

LOL. Watch below!


Dwayne Johnson Wants to Marry Frances McDormand
