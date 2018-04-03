Top Stories
Tue, 03 April 2018 at 12:41 am

Leslie Mann Rocks Two Different Looks While Promoting 'Blockers' With Kathryn Newton

Leslie Mann Rocks Two Different Looks While Promoting 'Blockers' With Kathryn Newton

Leslie Mann looked stunning in two different printed dresses while doing promo for her upcoming movie Blockers!

The 46-year-old The Other Woman actress was joined by her on-screen daughter Kathryn Newton while stopping by the Today show on Monday (April 2) in New York City.

Leslie‘s first look was a pink and gold dress with gold heels, and her second was a blue and black one with a black belt and boots.

She paired both outfits with a long black coat and bright red lipstick.

Blockers follows three parents who try to stop their daughters from having sex on prom night.

The comedy is set to hit theaters on April 6. Watch the hilarious trailer here!

FYI: Leslie is wearing Jimmy Choo heels in her first look. She is wearing a Michael Kors dress in her second look.
