Top Stories
First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex &amp; the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex & the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 11:45 am

BAFTA TV Nominations 2018 - Full List Released

BAFTA TV Nominations 2018 - Full List Released

The 2018 BAFTA Television Awards nominations have been revealed!

Some very familiar shows and faces have received nominations this year and it appears there is no clear frontrunner as there are so many well represented programs on the list. Best of luck to all of the nominees this year!

This year, the ceremony will take place on Sunday (May 13), where the winners will be revealed. Stick with Just Jared that night as well, as we’ll be live blogging the red carpet and show moments.

Click inside for the full list of nominations for this year’s 2018 BAFTA Television Awards…

Drama Series
Line of Duty
Peaky Blinders
The Crown
The End Of The F***ing World

Leading Actor
Jack Rowan – Born to Kill
Joe Cole – Hang the DJ (Black Mirror)
Sean Bean – Broken
Timothy Pigott-Smith – King Charles III

Leading Actress
Claire Foy – The Crown
Molly Windosr – Three Girls
Sinead – Little Boy Blue
Thandie Newton – Line of Duty

Supporting Actor
Adrian Dunbar – Line of Duty
Anupam Kher – The Boy with The Topknot
Brían F. O’Byrne – Little Boy Blue
Jimmi Simpson – USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Supporting Actress
Anna Friel – Broken
Julie Hesmondhalgh – Broadchurch
Liv Hill – Three Girls
Vanessa Kirby – The Crown

Mini-Series
Howards End
The Moorside
The State
Three Girls

Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks

Current Affairs
Raped: My Story
Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad (Dispatches)
Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama)
White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)

Factual Series
Ambulance
Catching A Killer
Drugsland
Hospital

Reality and Constructed Factual
Celebrity Hunted
Love Island
Old People’s Home For Four Year Olds
The Real Full Monty

Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Britain’s Got Talent
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
The Voice UK

Comedy Entertainment Programme
Murder in Successville
Taskmaster
The Last Leg
Would I Lie To You?

Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills – The Last Leg
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Michael McIntyre – Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show
Sandi Toksvig – QI

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing
Rob Brydon – The Trip to Spain
Samson Kayo – Famalam
Toby Jones – The Detectorists

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Anna Maxwell Martin – Motherland
Daisy May Cooper – This Country
Sharon Horgan – Catastrophe
Sian Gibson – Peter Kay’s Car Share

Scripted comedy
Catastrophe
Chewing gum
This Country
Time Wasters

International
Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Vietnam War

Features
Antiques Roadshow
Cruising with Jane McDonald
No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?
The Secret Life of the Zoo

Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment
Blue Planet II
Doctor Who
Game of Thrones
Line of Duty
Love Island
One Love Manchester

Live Event
ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results
One Love Manchester
Wild Alaska Live
World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

Specialist Factual
Basquiat – Rage to Riches
Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain
Blue Planet II
Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents

Short Form Programme
Britain’s Forgotten
Eating with My Ex
Morgana Robinson’s Summer
Pls Like

Single Documentary
Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me
Louis Theroux, Talking to Anorexia
One Deadly Weekend in America
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

Single Drama
Against The Law
Hang The DJ (Black Mirror)
King Charles III
Murdered for Being Different

Sport
Anthony Joshua V. Wladimir Klitschko
Six Nations: Wales V. England
The Grand National
UEFA Women’s Euro Semi-Final: England V. Netherlands
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 2018 BAFTA Television Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Roseanne Barr laughs off President Trump saying Roseanne's high ratings are because of him - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on KJ Apa's new role! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Wendy Williams is slamming Kendra Wilkinson - TooFab
  • Logan Paul reacts to shooting at YouTube headquarters - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jake Miller is hard at work on his new album! - Just Jared Jr