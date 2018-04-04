BAFTA TV Nominations 2018 - Full List Released

The 2018 BAFTA Television Awards nominations have been revealed!

Some very familiar shows and faces have received nominations this year and it appears there is no clear frontrunner as there are so many well represented programs on the list. Best of luck to all of the nominees this year!

This year, the ceremony will take place on Sunday (May 13), where the winners will be revealed. Stick with Just Jared that night as well, as we’ll be live blogging the red carpet and show moments.

Click inside for the full list of nominations for this year’s 2018 BAFTA Television Awards…

Drama Series

Line of Duty

Peaky Blinders

The Crown

The End Of The F***ing World

Leading Actor

Jack Rowan – Born to Kill

Joe Cole – Hang the DJ (Black Mirror)

Sean Bean – Broken

Timothy Pigott-Smith – King Charles III

Leading Actress

Claire Foy – The Crown

Molly Windosr – Three Girls

Sinead – Little Boy Blue

Thandie Newton – Line of Duty

Supporting Actor

Adrian Dunbar – Line of Duty

Anupam Kher – The Boy with The Topknot

Brían F. O’Byrne – Little Boy Blue

Jimmi Simpson – USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Supporting Actress

Anna Friel – Broken

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Broadchurch

Liv Hill – Three Girls

Vanessa Kirby – The Crown

Mini-Series

Howards End

The Moorside

The State

Three Girls

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Current Affairs

Raped: My Story

Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad (Dispatches)

Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama)

White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)

Factual Series

Ambulance

Catching A Killer

Drugsland

Hospital

Reality and Constructed Factual

Celebrity Hunted

Love Island

Old People’s Home For Four Year Olds

The Real Full Monty

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain’s Got Talent

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

The Voice UK

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Murder in Successville

Taskmaster

The Last Leg

Would I Lie To You?

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills – The Last Leg

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre – Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show

Sandi Toksvig – QI

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing

Rob Brydon – The Trip to Spain

Samson Kayo – Famalam

Toby Jones – The Detectorists

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Anna Maxwell Martin – Motherland

Daisy May Cooper – This Country

Sharon Horgan – Catastrophe

Sian Gibson – Peter Kay’s Car Share

Scripted comedy

Catastrophe

Chewing gum

This Country

Time Wasters

International

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Vietnam War

Features

Antiques Roadshow

Cruising with Jane McDonald

No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?

The Secret Life of the Zoo

Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment

Blue Planet II

Doctor Who

Game of Thrones

Line of Duty

Love Island

One Love Manchester

Live Event

ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results

One Love Manchester

Wild Alaska Live

World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

Specialist Factual

Basquiat – Rage to Riches

Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain

Blue Planet II

Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents

Short Form Programme

Britain’s Forgotten

Eating with My Ex

Morgana Robinson’s Summer

Pls Like

Single Documentary

Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me

Louis Theroux, Talking to Anorexia

One Deadly Weekend in America

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

Single Drama

Against The Law

Hang The DJ (Black Mirror)

King Charles III

Murdered for Being Different

Sport

Anthony Joshua V. Wladimir Klitschko

Six Nations: Wales V. England

The Grand National

UEFA Women’s Euro Semi-Final: England V. Netherlands