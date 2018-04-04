BAFTA TV Nominations 2018 - Full List Released
The 2018 BAFTA Television Awards nominations have been revealed!
Some very familiar shows and faces have received nominations this year and it appears there is no clear frontrunner as there are so many well represented programs on the list. Best of luck to all of the nominees this year!
This year, the ceremony will take place on Sunday (May 13), where the winners will be revealed. Stick with Just Jared that night as well, as we’ll be live blogging the red carpet and show moments.
Click inside for the full list of nominations for this year’s 2018 BAFTA Television Awards…
Drama Series
Line of Duty
Peaky Blinders
The Crown
The End Of The F***ing World
Leading Actor
Jack Rowan – Born to Kill
Joe Cole – Hang the DJ (Black Mirror)
Sean Bean – Broken
Timothy Pigott-Smith – King Charles III
Leading Actress
Claire Foy – The Crown
Molly Windosr – Three Girls
Sinead – Little Boy Blue
Thandie Newton – Line of Duty
Supporting Actor
Adrian Dunbar – Line of Duty
Anupam Kher – The Boy with The Topknot
Brían F. O’Byrne – Little Boy Blue
Jimmi Simpson – USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Supporting Actress
Anna Friel – Broken
Julie Hesmondhalgh – Broadchurch
Liv Hill – Three Girls
Vanessa Kirby – The Crown
Mini-Series
Howards End
The Moorside
The State
Three Girls
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Current Affairs
Raped: My Story
Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad (Dispatches)
Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama)
White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)
Factual Series
Ambulance
Catching A Killer
Drugsland
Hospital
Reality and Constructed Factual
Celebrity Hunted
Love Island
Old People’s Home For Four Year Olds
The Real Full Monty
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Britain’s Got Talent
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
The Voice UK
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Murder in Successville
Taskmaster
The Last Leg
Would I Lie To You?
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills – The Last Leg
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Michael McIntyre – Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show
Sandi Toksvig – QI
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing
Rob Brydon – The Trip to Spain
Samson Kayo – Famalam
Toby Jones – The Detectorists
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Anna Maxwell Martin – Motherland
Daisy May Cooper – This Country
Sharon Horgan – Catastrophe
Sian Gibson – Peter Kay’s Car Share
Scripted comedy
Catastrophe
Chewing gum
This Country
Time Wasters
International
Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Vietnam War
Features
Antiques Roadshow
Cruising with Jane McDonald
No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?
The Secret Life of the Zoo
Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment
Blue Planet II
Doctor Who
Game of Thrones
Line of Duty
Love Island
One Love Manchester
Live Event
ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results
One Love Manchester
Wild Alaska Live
World War One Remembered: Passchendaele
Specialist Factual
Basquiat – Rage to Riches
Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain
Blue Planet II
Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents
Short Form Programme
Britain’s Forgotten
Eating with My Ex
Morgana Robinson’s Summer
Pls Like
Single Documentary
Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me
Louis Theroux, Talking to Anorexia
One Deadly Weekend in America
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad
Single Drama
Against The Law
Hang The DJ (Black Mirror)
King Charles III
Murdered for Being Different
Sport
Anthony Joshua V. Wladimir Klitschko
Six Nations: Wales V. England
The Grand National
UEFA Women’s Euro Semi-Final: England V. Netherlands