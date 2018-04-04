Top Stories
Wed, 04 April 2018 at 1:44 am

Lynda Carter Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Wonder Woman has finally received her star!

Lynda Carter received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday afternoon (April 3) on Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles.

The 66-year-old original Wonder Woman TV series star was supported at the event by her husband Robert Altman and their kids James and Jessica along with the director of the Wonder Woman 2017 film Patty Jenkins.

“It was Lynda’s portrayal of Wonder Woman that made me fall in love with her because her Wonder Woman made me believe that I could have whatever I wanted, and even more importantly, it made me unashamed to want it,” Patty said during the ceremony. “She wasn’t afraid to be soft while tough, she wasn’t afraid to be as loving as she was strong, she wasn’t afraid to love being a woman and celebrate her femininity, all while kicking ass and changing the world.”

