Selena Gomez Stops by Starbucks on the Way to Her Friend's

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 9:36 pm

Selena Gomez stopped to quench her thirst on the way to her visit her friend today!

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer was spotted grabbing an ice water at Starbucks on Wednesday (April 4) in Los Angeles.

Selena rocked a denim jacket with a cute print on it, along with a striped shirt, black leggings, white socks and Puma sneakers, and a Coach purse.

She completed her look with silver jewelry and blue nail polish.

Selena was seen leaving a Pilates class in the same jacket on Tuesday.

The night before, Selena and her gal pals had a slumber party in matching pajamas, as documented on her friend Rebeka WaltersInstagram. Check it out below!

it’s a pajama jam

A post shared by Rebeka Walters (@rebeka_w) on

