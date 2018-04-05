Christian Bale Shows Off Longer Hairdo at LAX Airport - See Pics!

Christian Bale looked happy to greet fans waiting for him outside of LAX Airport!

The 44-year-old The Dark Knight actor was spotted touching down and heading to his ride on Wednesday (April 4) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christian Bale

He kept it casual in a dark blue zip-up jacket, shorts, and brown shoes.

Christian was still sporting his slimmer figure, along with a longer hairdo, after previously gaining some weight and shaving his hair into a buzz cut for his role as Dick Cheney in the upcoming movie Backseat.

Backseat is set to hit theaters on December 21. Christian will also portray Bagheera in Mowgli, set for an October 19 release date.

