Dr. Evil Returns as a Fired Member of Donald Trump's Cabinet on 'Fallon' - Watch!

Dr. Evil is back, baby!

The beloved Austin Powers villain, played by Mike Myers, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (April 4).

In the funny bit, Dr. Evil plays one of the latest members of Donald Trump‘s cabinet to be fired.

“All the most evil stuff was me,” Dr. Evil explains, taking credit for building the wall between the United States and Mexico. “I wanted Alec Baldwin to pay for it,” he added.

