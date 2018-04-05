Top Stories
Thu, 05 April 2018 at 11:36 am

Jared Leto Hits Texas Motor Speedway During Cross-Country Mars Across America Journey!

Jared Leto Hits Texas Motor Speedway During Cross-Country Mars Across America Journey!

Jared Leto is journeying across America in style!

As part of day three of his The Mars Across America Tour, the 46-year-old 30 Seconds To Mars frontman visited Nascar’s Texas Motor Speedway to hit the racetrack with some professionals on Wednesday (April 4) in Denton County, Texas.

That same day, Jared brought a crew a fans along with him onto a Greyhound bus to get an exclusive listen to 30 Seconds to Mars‘ new album America, gave a performance at Austin’s I Love You So Much mural and gave singing lessons on singing “Walk On Water” to foster kids at the Youth Music Mentorship.

Today (April 5), Jared is set to hit Arizona in support of his group’s fifth record to date America, which follows on from 2013′s Love, Lust, Faith & Dreams and will be released on Friday (April 6).
Photos: Matty Vogel
Posted to: 30 Seconds to Mars, Jared Leto

