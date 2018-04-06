Cardi B: 'Invasion of Privacy' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Cardi B‘s debut album is finally out!

The 25-year-old rapper just dropped new album Invasion of Privacy – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

Cardi is set to stop by Saturday Night Live on April 7 as the musical guest in support of the LP. She’s also set to join Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Monday (April 9) as the first-ever co-host for the late-night show.

You can download Cardi‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Stream the album below!