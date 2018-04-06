Fri, 06 April 2018 at 12:03 am
Cardi B: 'Invasion of Privacy' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!
Cardi B‘s debut album is finally out!
The 25-year-old rapper just dropped new album Invasion of Privacy – and you can listen to it here!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B
Cardi is set to stop by Saturday Night Live on April 7 as the musical guest in support of the LP. She’s also set to join Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Monday (April 9) as the first-ever co-host for the late-night show.
You can download Cardi‘s new album off of iTunes here.
Stream the album below!
