Justin Bieber Checks Into the Escape Hotel for a Fun Game!

Justin Bieber wears a pink button-down shirt while heading into the Escape Hotel for a night of fun on Tuesday (April 10) in Hollywood.

The 24-year-old singer was joined by friends while attempting to escape from a room in the allotted time period.

An escape room is a game where people have to use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles and clues to fulfill the mission of the room and find the final key to escape. The Escape Hotel is the world’s largest live entertainment venue for escape rooms with 11 different rooms!

Earlier in the day, Justin was spotted running errands in his McDowell’s shorts.