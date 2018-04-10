Top Stories
Tristan Thompson Faces More Cheating Allegations (Video)

Tristan Thompson Faces More Cheating Allegations (Video)

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 10:41 pm

Justin Bieber Checks Into the Escape Hotel for a Fun Game!

Justin Bieber Checks Into the Escape Hotel for a Fun Game!

Justin Bieber wears a pink button-down shirt while heading into the Escape Hotel for a night of fun on Tuesday (April 10) in Hollywood.

The 24-year-old singer was joined by friends while attempting to escape from a room in the allotted time period.

An escape room is a game where people have to use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles and clues to fulfill the mission of the room and find the final key to escape. The Escape Hotel is the world’s largest live entertainment venue for escape rooms with 11 different rooms!

Earlier in the day, Justin was spotted running errands in his McDowell’s shorts.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber checks into the escape hotel 01
justin bieber checks into the escape hotel 02
justin bieber checks into the escape hotel 03
justin bieber checks into the escape hotel 04
justin bieber checks into the escape hotel 05
justin bieber checks into the escape hotel 06
justin bieber checks into the escape hotel 07

Photos: Backgrid, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is producing a true crime series - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan and Austin Swift almost kiss in a new Cover Versions clip - Just Jared Jr
  • Cardi B says she got butt implants in someone's basement - TooFab
  • Zoe Saldana is calling out Hollywood for looking down on Marvel films - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande is finally releasing new music - Just Jared Jr