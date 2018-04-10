Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Seth Meyers &amp; Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 4:25 pm

Orlando Bloom Heads Out for an Early Dinner at Craig's!

Orlando Bloom Heads Out for an Early Dinner at Craig's!

Orlando Bloom is heading out for dinner!

The 41-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor was seen heading to Craig’s on Monday evening (April 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom

Orlando was looking casual in an all-denim outfit as he made his way to the restaurant.

Orlando recently celebrated Easter Sunday with his son Flynn and he shared some cute footage from their day together!

He also recently flew home from his trip to Japan to visit seemingly on-again girlfriend Katy Perry.
Just Jared on Facebook
orlando bloom april 2018 craigs 01
orlando bloom april 2018 craigs 02
orlando bloom april 2018 craigs 03
orlando bloom april 2018 craigs 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Orlando Bloom

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is producing a true crime series - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan and Austin Swift almost kiss in a new Cover Versions clip - Just Jared Jr
  • Cardi B says she got butt implants in someone's basement - TooFab
  • Zoe Saldana is calling out Hollywood for looking down on Marvel films - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande is finally releasing new music - Just Jared Jr