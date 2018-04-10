Top Stories
Tue, 10 April 2018 at 1:00 pm

Watch Dylan O'Brien Jump Off a Bridge in 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Deleted Scene (Exclusive)

Watch Dylan O'Brien Jump Off a Bridge in 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Deleted Scene (Exclusive)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the final installment in Dylan O’Brien‘s hit franchise, is now available on Digital HD and we have an exclusive deleted scene for you to watch now!

In this deleted scene, Dylan and his co-stars Will Poulter and Thomas Brodie-Sangster approach a bridge and find it destroyed and have no other way of getting down but by jumping off the edge.

Will‘s character jumps off first and you can tell immediately that this is a deleted scene as the CGI is not complete. You get to see Dylan and Thomas leap at the end of the clip.

Download the Digital HD version of The Death Cure now on iTunes and pre-order your copy of the Blu-Ray or DVD now on Amazon.

The Maze Runner: The Death Cure arrives on digital today and on 4k Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD on April 24th.

