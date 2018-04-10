Watch Dylan O'Brien Jump Off a Bridge in 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Deleted Scene (Exclusive)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the final installment in Dylan O’Brien‘s hit franchise, is now available on Digital HD and we have an exclusive deleted scene for you to watch now!

In this deleted scene, Dylan and his co-stars Will Poulter and Thomas Brodie-Sangster approach a bridge and find it destroyed and have no other way of getting down but by jumping off the edge.

Will‘s character jumps off first and you can tell immediately that this is a deleted scene as the CGI is not complete. You get to see Dylan and Thomas leap at the end of the clip.

