Wed, 11 April 2018 at 3:23 pm

Isabelle Fuhrman, Caitlin Carver, & Ashley Bell Pose in 'Delta Girl' First-Look Photos (Exclusive)

Isabelle Fuhrman and Caitlin Carver are bringing it back to 1964 in our exclusive first-look photos from their upcoming short The Delta Girl!

The Hunger Games actress and the I, Tonya star just wrapped production on the period piece, set at a conservative girls school in Mississippi.

The Last Exorcism‘s Ashley Bell also stars.

The Delta Girl hails from filmmaker Jaclyn Bethany.

Set in a conservative girls school, it follows 17-year-old Magnolia (Isabelle), who begins to question right and wrong. Her journey is challenged by both her hateful and close-minded family, and her best friend Delilah (Caitlin), who hides a dangerous secret. Ashley plays their conservative teacher Miss Honey.

The cast also includes Atli Óskar Fjalarsson, Deric Augustine, Joy Kate Lawson, Vincent Santvoord, Reagan Wallace, Aidan Redmond, Akilah Walker, Caroline Newton, and Javen Phillips.

The short drama, set for a 2018 release date, is being developed into a feature.

Check out the photos below…
Photos: AFI, Madeleine Morlet
Posted to: Ashley Bell, Caitlin Carver, Exclusive, Isabelle Fuhrman

