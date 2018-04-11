Top Stories
Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 9:43 pm

John Krasinski Teams Up With 'A Quiet Place' Producers for Sci-Fi Thriller 'Life On Mars'!

John Krasinski Teams Up With 'A Quiet Place' Producers for Sci-Fi Thriller 'Life On Mars'!

John Krasinski‘s found a new project with a familiar team!

The 38-year-old actor and director is teaming up again with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, the producers of A Quiet Place, for a new sci-fi thriller called Life On Mars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

John is not attached as a star yet, nor is he expected to star in the movie.

The project is based on a short story by graphic novelist Cecil Castellucci, called “We Have Always Lived on Mars.”

The story revolves around a woman who is among a handful of descendants of a Martian colony long-abandoned by Earth following a cataclysm. One day, the woman finds she can breathe the air on Mars, upending her world and that of her fellow colonists.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: John Krasinski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark Zuckerberg gets grilled by Congress over Facebook user data breach - TMZ
  • Lennon Stella is saying goodbye to Nashville - Just Jared Jr
  • The Internet is ripping Tristan Thompson apart for cheating on Khloe Kardashian - TooFab
  • Matthew McConaughey's new movie will be released just in time for awards season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes reveals which island he really wants to check out - Just Jared Jr