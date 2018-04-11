Top Stories
Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnonsis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 2:36 pm

Justin Bieber Steps Out For Another SoulCycle Class

Justin Bieber keeps it comfy in a gray hoodie while heading to his his fave fitness class on Wednesday morning (April 11) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old singer also wore a fun red bandana on his head while arriving for a SoulCycle class.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Just last week, Justin was spotted playing in a soccer game with a ton of his friends before heading out on a shirtless hike.

Check out more pics of Justin Bieber below!
