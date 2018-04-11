Wed, 11 April 2018 at 2:36 pm
Justin Bieber Steps Out For Another SoulCycle Class
Justin Bieber keeps it comfy in a gray hoodie while heading to his his fave fitness class on Wednesday morning (April 11) in Los Angeles.
The 24-year-old singer also wore a fun red bandana on his head while arriving for a SoulCycle class.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber
Just last week, Justin was spotted playing in a soccer game with a ton of his friends before heading out on a shirtless hike.
Check out more pics of Justin Bieber below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BackGridUSA Posted to: Justin Bieber
Sponsored Links by ZergNet