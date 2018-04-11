Wed, 11 April 2018 at 2:01 pm

Liam Payne Wears Highlighter Yellow Sneakers While Arriving in Germany

Liam Payne dons a navy blue tracksuit while arriving at Tegal Airport in Berlin, Germany on Wednesday (April 11).

The 24-year-old British singer, who added a bright pop of color with his sneakers, stopped for some fans along the way en route to his waiting car.

Over the Easter holiday, Liam joined partner Cheryl and son, Bear, for a getaway and when questioned about it by paparazzi, assured them everything was all good with the little family.

In a video (via Daily Mail), Liam says, “Yeah, yeah, yeah…. great man, can’t complain’.”

Check out more pics of Liam Payne arriving in Germany below!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Liam Payne

