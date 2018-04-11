Top Stories
Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnonsis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 11:00 am

Mark Ruffalo, Rashida Jones & More Celebrate Nordstrom Men's NYC Store Opening!

Mark Ruffalo, Rashida Jones & More Celebrate Nordstrom Men's NYC Store Opening!

Mark Ruffalo keeps it dapper as he poses for photographs at the Nordstrom Men’s NYC Store Opening Celebration held on Tuesday evening (April 10) in New York City.

The 50-year-old actor was joined at the event by Rashida Jones, Joan Smalls, Victor Cruz, Queer Eye‘s Tan France, Gus Kenworthy and his boyfriend Matt Wilkas, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo, Jessica Joffe, Nina Garcia, and Ice-T with his wife Coco Austin.

The first ever Nordstrom men’s store, which will welcome its first customers Thursday, is located across the street from the site that will be home to a Nordstrom women’s store opening in the fall of 2019.
Credit: Nicholas Hunt; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Coco Austin, Dee Ocleppo, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Gus Kenworthy, Ice-T, Jessica Joffe, Joan Smalls, Nina Garcia, Rashida Jones, Tan France, Tommy Hilfiger, Victor Cruz

Getty
  • imnobody

    who goes to the opening of a store?