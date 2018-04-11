Mark Ruffalo, Rashida Jones & More Celebrate Nordstrom Men's NYC Store Opening!

Mark Ruffalo keeps it dapper as he poses for photographs at the Nordstrom Men’s NYC Store Opening Celebration held on Tuesday evening (April 10) in New York City.

The 50-year-old actor was joined at the event by Rashida Jones, Joan Smalls, Victor Cruz, Queer Eye‘s Tan France, Gus Kenworthy and his boyfriend Matt Wilkas, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo, Jessica Joffe, Nina Garcia, and Ice-T with his wife Coco Austin.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Ruffalo

The first ever Nordstrom men’s store, which will welcome its first customers Thursday, is located across the street from the site that will be home to a Nordstrom women’s store opening in the fall of 2019.