Top Stories
Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 5:31 pm

Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Kris Jenner is speaking out after Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her baby girl!

The new grandma took to her Instagram to repost a video from W Magazine, that features her other daughter Kendall saying “baby” three times.

“When three of your sisters give birth in under a year. Congratulations to @KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan,” W Magazine wrote.

Kris followed up by added, “BLESSED!!!”

In addition to her excitement about the new addition, Kris was reportedly in the delivery room alongside Khloe as she gave birth.

Find out who else was in the delivery room!

Check out the video below…

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tristan Thompson gets booed at Cavilers game amid cheating scandal - TMZ
  • Austin Butler is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • The majority of Bella Thorne's income comes from social media - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jaime King's new crime drama - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This former Disney star is having a baby! - Just Jared Jr