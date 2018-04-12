Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Kris Jenner is speaking out after Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her baby girl!

The new grandma took to her Instagram to repost a video from W Magazine, that features her other daughter Kendall saying “baby” three times.

“When three of your sisters give birth in under a year. Congratulations to @KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan,” W Magazine wrote.

Kris followed up by added, “BLESSED!!!”

In addition to her excitement about the new addition, Kris was reportedly in the delivery room alongside Khloe as she gave birth.

