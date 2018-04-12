Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman & Meryl Streep Film Scenes for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2!

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep are all shooting scenes together!

The three actresses were spotted filming on the set of the second season of Big Little Lies on Wednesday (April 11) in Monterey, Calif.

If you didn’t know, Meryl is portraying Nicole‘s character’s mother-in-law and the mother of Alexander Skarsgard‘s character who (spoiler alert!) seemingly died at the end of season one.

There is no release date for the new season yet.

