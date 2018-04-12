Rob Lowe & Emmanuelle Chriqui Step Out for 'Super Troopers 2' Premiere

Rob Lowe hits the red carpet alongside co-star Emmanuelle Chriqui as they step out for the premiere of their new movie Super Troopers 2 on Wednesday night (April 11) at the Arclight in Hollywood.

The 54-year-old actor went handsome in a navy suit while the 42-year-old actress looked pretty in a chic white jumpsuit.

Also stepping out for the premiere were Ali Larter along with Keegan-Michael Key and fiancee Elisa Pugliese.

Super Troopers 2 hits theaters on April 20.

FYI: Emmanuelle is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs jumpsuit. Ali is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.

