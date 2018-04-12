Top Stories
Tristan Thompson's Former Flame Didn't Know Khloe Kardashian Was Pregnant (Report)

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 1:25 am

Rob Lowe & Emmanuelle Chriqui Step Out for 'Super Troopers 2' Premiere

Rob Lowe hits the red carpet alongside co-star Emmanuelle Chriqui as they step out for the premiere of their new movie Super Troopers 2 on Wednesday night (April 11) at the Arclight in Hollywood.

The 54-year-old actor went handsome in a navy suit while the 42-year-old actress looked pretty in a chic white jumpsuit.

Also stepping out for the premiere were Ali Larter along with Keegan-Michael Key and fiancee Elisa Pugliese.

Super Troopers 2 hits theaters on April 20.

FYI: Emmanuelle is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs jumpsuit. Ali is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ali Larter, Elisa Pugliese, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Keegan-Michael Key, Rob Lowe

