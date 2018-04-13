Top Stories
Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 8:01 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Takes Her Pup Pippi For a Walk in NYC!

Jennifer Lawrence Takes Her Pup Pippi For a Walk in NYC!

Jennifer Lawrence had a day out with her super cute pup Pippi!

The 27-year-old actress was spotted while on a stroll through Central Park on Friday afternoon (April 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

She looked cute in a yellow girl power tee paired with a black bomber jacket and a baseball cap.

Jennifer and Pippi were also joined by a gal pal for their afternoon outing.

Earlier in the week, Jennifer was spotted while heading out to dinner with her agent, Jeremy Plager, and some other close friends.

