Jennifer Lawrence Takes Her Pup Pippi For a Walk in NYC!

Jennifer Lawrence had a day out with her super cute pup Pippi!

The 27-year-old actress was spotted while on a stroll through Central Park on Friday afternoon (April 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

She looked cute in a yellow girl power tee paired with a black bomber jacket and a baseball cap.

Jennifer and Pippi were also joined by a gal pal for their afternoon outing.

Earlier in the week, Jennifer was spotted while heading out to dinner with her agent, Jeremy Plager, and some other close friends.