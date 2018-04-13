The Weeknd Releases 'Call Out My Name' Music Video - Watch Now!

The Weeknd just released a music video for “Call Out My Name,” which you can watch right here!

The 28-year-old entertainer dropped the visual on Thursday (April 12).

The song is off of his third consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, My Dear Melancholy. All six tracks from his latest project have landed in the Top 40 of the Hot 100 already.

The album was released physically on Friday (April 13).

The Weeknd will also be headlining at Coachella.

Watch the music video for “Call Out My Name” below!