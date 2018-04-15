Rebecca Romijn Wears Partially Sheer Dress at ACM Awards with Husband Jerry O'Connell

Rebecca Romijn walks the red carpet with husband Jerry O’Connell at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 45-year-old actress wore a dress that was completely sheer on the sides and most of the back!

Rebecca hit the stage during the show to present the award for Male Vocalist of the Year and she got to accept it on Chris Stapleton‘s behalf as he was not present at the event.

The Talk co-host Eve was also at the show as a presenter!

FYI: Rebecca is wearing an Uel Camilo gown, a Simran Rihal clutch, and jewels by L’Dezen by Payal Shah. Eve is wearing a Borgioni diamond snake ring.