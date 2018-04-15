Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella End Their Engagement &amp; Announce Split After 6 Years

John Cena & Nikki Bella End Their Engagement & Announce Split After 6 Years

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 11:26 pm

Rebecca Romijn Wears Partially Sheer Dress at ACM Awards with Husband Jerry O'Connell

Rebecca Romijn Wears Partially Sheer Dress at ACM Awards with Husband Jerry O'Connell

Rebecca Romijn walks the red carpet with husband Jerry O’Connell at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 45-year-old actress wore a dress that was completely sheer on the sides and most of the back!

Rebecca hit the stage during the show to present the award for Male Vocalist of the Year and she got to accept it on Chris Stapleton‘s behalf as he was not present at the event.

The Talk co-host Eve was also at the show as a presenter!

FYI: Rebecca is wearing an Uel Camilo gown, a Simran Rihal clutch, and jewels by L’Dezen by Payal Shah. Eve is wearing a Borgioni diamond snake ring.
Just Jared on Facebook
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 01
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 02
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 03
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 04
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 05
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 06
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 07
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 08
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 09
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 10
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 11
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 12
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 13
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 14
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 15
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 16
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 17
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 18
rebecca romijn jerry oconnell acm awards 2018 19

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2018 ACM Awards, ACM Awards, Eve, Jerry O'Connell, Rebecca Romijn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr