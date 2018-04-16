Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 3:00 pm

Jason Aldean Talks 'Rough' Meeting with Las Vegas Shooting Survivors on 'Ellen' - Watch!

Jason Aldean joins The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (April 16), six months after the tragic mass shooting which occurred during his headlining set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival last year.

The 41-year-old Country singer discussed his experience during the tragedy and reflected on visiting survivors in the hospital.

“It was rough, one of the hardest things I probably ever had to do,” Jason recalled. “But to me, seeing them and some of the strength they had just being happy to be alive and make it through that, it sort of allowed me to look at it in a different light too, and be like yeah, if these people can come back from it and have that sort of attitude, then I got nothing to be whining about.”

Following the interview, Jason hit the stage with his backup band to perform his latest single, “You Make It Easy” – Watch after the cut!


Jason Aldean Inspired after Meeting Las Vegas Shooting Survivors

Click inside to watch the rest of Jason Aldean’s appearance on The Ellen Show…


Jason Aldean ‘You Make It Easy’
