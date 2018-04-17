Ed Skrein Will Play the Villain in the 'Maleficent' Sequel!

Ed Skrein is showing his villainous side!

The 35-year-old actor will play the villain in the upcoming sequel to Disney’s Maleficent, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Tuesday (April 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Skrein

Ed also played a villain in 2016′s Deadpool. He will again play a villain in Alita: Battle Angel.

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning will return for the next installment, which follows the 2014 smash hit original. The plot for the film is not yet known, however. The movie also doesn’t have a release date yet.

Joachim Ronning will direct the movie.