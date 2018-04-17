Top Stories
Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 7:28 pm

Ed Skrein Will Play the Villain in the 'Maleficent' Sequel!

Ed Skrein Will Play the Villain in the 'Maleficent' Sequel!

Ed Skrein is showing his villainous side!

The 35-year-old actor will play the villain in the upcoming sequel to Disney’s Maleficent, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Tuesday (April 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Skrein

Ed also played a villain in 2016′s Deadpool. He will again play a villain in Alita: Battle Angel.

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning will return for the next installment, which follows the 2014 smash hit original. The plot for the film is not yet known, however. The movie also doesn’t have a release date yet.

Joachim Ronning will direct the movie.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ed Skrein, Maleficent

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in days - TMZ
  • There was a mini Harry Potter reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • A Destiny's Child member is speaking out after being left out of the reunion - TooFab
  • The Goldbergs is getting a spinoff - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan coupled up at Coachella - Just Jared Jr