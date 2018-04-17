Paris Hilton & Little Sis Nicky Go Pretty in Florals for Oscar de la Renta Luncehon

Paris Hilton flashes a smile as she arrives at The Colleagues and Oscar de la Renta’s Annual Spring Luncheon on Tuesday afternoon (April 17) at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 37-year-old businesswoman and DJ looked pretty in a white dress covered in a red tulip print as she was joined at the event by her younger sister Nicky.

Joining the sisters at the event was their mom Kathy along with actress Jane Seymour.

The first clip of the new documentary The American Meme featuring Paris was released earlier that same day.

