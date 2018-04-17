Paula Patton Debuts Blonde Hair & Reveals Unique Connection to Meghan Markle!

Top Stories
Paula Patton is all smiles as she debuts her new blonde hair at a special screening of her latest film Traffik held at the Regal Atlantic Station on Monday (April 16) in Atlanta, Ga.

The 42-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Laz Alonso and Roselyn Sanchez, the film’s writer-director Deon Taylor, as well as Roxanne Avent and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, who came out to show their support.

While promoting the flick, Paula revealed that she has a totally random Hollywood connection with Prince Harry‘s fiancee Meghan Markle.

“I met her because she helped me with my wedding invitations,” Paula revealed (via ET), referring to the invitations made for her 2005 wedding to ex-husband Robine Thicke.

“She had this beautiful writing,” Paula recalled. “That moment I feel like I said something to her. Like, ‘You are meant to be royal’… She was just so graceful and lovely, and actually really kind.”

