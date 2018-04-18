Jennifer Garner Made Herself Into a Meme on Her Birthday

Happy birthday, Jennifer Garner!

The actress celebrated her 46th birthday on Tuesday (April 17), and she was seen out on the big day running some errands in Santa Monica, Calif.

On her birthday, Jennifer took to social media to turn herself into a hilarious meme!

She wrote, “I’m having the best birthday and so much of it is because of all of you. Thank you for the birthday love!”

The meme can be seen on Jennifer‘s Instagram, and it features a famous quote from The Help!