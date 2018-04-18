Top Stories
Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 1:27 pm

Jennifer Garner Made Herself Into a Meme on Her Birthday

Happy birthday, Jennifer Garner!

The actress celebrated her 46th birthday on Tuesday (April 17), and she was seen out on the big day running some errands in Santa Monica, Calif.

On her birthday, Jennifer took to social media to turn herself into a hilarious meme!

She wrote, “I’m having the best birthday and so much of it is because of all of you. Thank you for the birthday love!”

The meme can be seen on Jennifer‘s Instagram, and it features a famous quote from The Help!
