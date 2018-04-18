Netflix Releases First Look Photos From 'Maniac' Starring Jonah Hill & Emma Stone - See the Pics!

Netflix is giving us a first look at Maniac!

The streaming company unveiled the sneak peek at the upcoming series on Wednesday (April 18).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

The show stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, and is directed by Cary Fukunaga. It follows the story of two strangers who find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry.

Emma and Jonah were spotted filming scenes for the series last year. In one scene, Emma sported elf ears and a long blonde wig!