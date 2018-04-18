Top Stories
Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 5:24 pm

Netflix Releases First Look Photos From 'Maniac' Starring Jonah Hill & Emma Stone - See the Pics!

Netflix Releases First Look Photos From 'Maniac' Starring Jonah Hill & Emma Stone - See the Pics!

Netflix is giving us a first look at Maniac!

The streaming company unveiled the sneak peek at the upcoming series on Wednesday (April 18).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

The show stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, and is directed by Cary Fukunaga. It follows the story of two strangers who find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry.

Emma and Jonah were spotted filming scenes for the series last year. In one scene, Emma sported elf ears and a long blonde wig!
Just Jared on Facebook
maniac netfli emma stone jonah hill 01
maniac netfli emma stone jonah hill 02
maniac netfli emma stone jonah hill 03
maniac netfli emma stone jonah hill 04
maniac netfli emma stone jonah hill 05
maniac netfli emma stone jonah hill 06

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Maniac

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's Coachella live stream on YouTube got a lot of viewers - TMZ
  • This Shadowhunters star says the writers don't like him - Just Jared Jr
  • Pantygate returned to the RHOBH finale - TooFab
  • Ed Skrein has been cast in Maleficent 2 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Nick star's prank didn't work out - Just Jared Jr