Claire Danes Tells Jimmy Fallon She Hid Pregnancy While Filming 'Homeland' & Couldn't Stop Falling Asleep!

Claire Danes made her first TV appearance since announcing that she is pregnant with her second child with Hugh Dancy on last night’s (April 18) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 39-year-old actress revealed that she kept the cast and crew of her hit Showtime series Homeland in the dark during the early days of her pregnancy.

“I was filming during the first trimester which is kind of my least favorite phase because you just feel horrible,” Claire told Jimmy. “You feel just rotten and you’re not allowed to say why.”

“I was filming quite a lot but just inadvertently falling asleep all the time. And it was embarrassing,” Claire added. “I face-planted onto this crocheted bag in-between takes. It was time for my close up… and I sit up and I have this crocheted indentation on the side of my face. It looked like I had third-degree burns.”



